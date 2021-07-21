Eight more coronavirus cases at Olympics, including one athlete

Wednesday, July 21, 2021


Another eight coronavirus cases have been recorded by Olympics organisers, they said on Wednesday in a daily report.

One athlete who is not staying in the Olympic Village is among those who tested positive, they said.

The numbers bring the total positive tests among those linked to the Olympics to 75 since July 1.

According to organisers, an official in the athletes’ village tested positive and they had 12 close contacts.

On Tuesday, the Czech team announced that after a coronavirus infection in beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic was confirmed, beach volleyball trainer Simon Nausch also tested positive.

In addition to the 75 cases registered by Olympics organisers, another four positive tests were recorded by Japan’s prefectures.

The regional authorities in Japan are not obligated to report when coronavirus cases are specifically linked to the Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are due to officially open on Friday.(dpa/NAN

