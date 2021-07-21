Nigeria will remain a united nation – Infantry Corps Commander

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 7:59 am


Maj-Gen Victor Ezugwu, Commander, Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army: says Nigeria would remain indivisible

By Sani Idris

Maj-Gen Victor Ezugwu, the Commander, Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, said Nigeria would remain indivisible and wax stronger in spite of challenges.

Ezugwu stated  this on Tuesday in Jaji,Kaduna State, in an interview with journalists on the sideline of a special Eid-el-Kabir celebration with children of officers and soldiers residing in Jaji Military Cantonment.

“The entire Muslim community are giving gratitude to God and keeping faith in Nigeria.

“People thought by now, Nigeria must have gone into flames, but to the glory of God ,we are still matching as a nation”, he said.

Ezugwu said that the essence of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, which comprised of both Muslims and Christians officers and soldiers’ children, was to portray that only unity can see Nigeria through.

“Nigeria will be more peaceful than what we are seeing now, and therefore, we are celebrating and thanking God for all the good things He has done for us.

“Nigeria is one entity, together we stand and divided we fall; God did not make mistake by making Nigeria a single united country.”, Ezugwu said.

Addressing the families of officers and soldiers earlier, Mrs Appolonia Ezugwu, the Coordinator of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Jaji chapter, urged them to re-enact exemplary virtues typified by prophet Abraham.

“We should use this period to re-enact the sacrifice, patience, discipline, steadfastness, generosity and obedience of Prophet Abraham to God’s command.

“As a nation, we must learn from the unity that exists within Nigerian Armed Forces, where Muslims, Christians and people of other faiths, live together in harmony and uniqueness of purpose”, Mrs Ezugwu said.

She admonished the children to be obedient to their parents, teachers and older people they come across, and also be mindful of their studies.

She thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Service Chiefs and the Commander of the Infantry Corps, for his support in making the event a reality.

The occasion also featured dancing competition and presentation of gifts to three winners.

