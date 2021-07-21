Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise by 206

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria has announced additional 206 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus rise to 169,884 as of July 20, 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official website handle on Wednesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicate an increase from the 146 cases announced a day earlier.

It noted that there was no COVID-19 related death on Tuesday while the country’s total fatality stood at 2,128.

The agency disclosed that 23 people who had recovered from the disease were discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC added that till date, 164,733 recoveries were recorded nationwide in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that the nation’s active cases stood at 2,286.

The NCDC added that the 206 were reported in 10 states: Lagos – 132; Akwa Ibom – 56; Ekiti – 5; Delta – 3; Rivers – 2; Enugu – 2; Jigawa – 2; Katsina – 2; Gombe – 1 and the FCT – 1.

The Public Health agency noted that “today’s report includes zero cases from Plateau, Sokoto, Kano, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Nasarawa and Kaduna States.”

The NCDC noted that there were, however, more than 3,301 cases that were still active in the country.

The agency said that the country had also tested more than 2.4 million samples for the virus out of the country’s roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.