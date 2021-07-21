Why CDS Irabor will visit Imo on Thursday – Official

Why CDS Irabor will visit Imo on Thursday – Official

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 11:04 am


Chief of Defence Staff, Irabor

The 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, Owerri has explained why the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, is visiting Imo State.
Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, Lt. Babatunde Zubairu, in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday said the CDS would be holding a security meeting with retired senior military officers in the Southeast geopolitical zone during the visit.
This, he said is aimed at brainstorming to profer possible and lasting solutions to the prevailing security threats in the region.
“The security meeting will be attended by top senior military officers from Defence Headquarters, Abuja.
“It is aimed at finding lasting solutions to security challenges in the Southeast,” he said.

