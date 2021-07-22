COVID-19: Nigeria records 238 new cases, 2 deaths

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered additional 238 COVID-19 cases in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official website handle on Thursday morning.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicate an increase from the 203 cases announced a day earlier.

It said the country’s COVID-19 cases continued to rise for seven consecutive weeks across Africa including Nigeria, signaling the third wave of the deadly Delta variant.

It stated that the 238 additional new cases were reported from five states.

“The Lagos State where a majority of the cases were picked on Wednesday reported 181, while Akwa Ibom registered 45, Oyo announced 8, while Ogun and Ekiti recorded 2 and 1 each,” it said.

It noted that Wednesday’s report included zero cases from Rivers, Osun, Ondo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, and Nasarawa States.

The NCDC noted that the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 170,122 as of July 21, while active cases stood at 3,251.

The agency stated that eight people who had recovered from the disease had been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC added that till date, 164,741 recoveries had been recorded nationwide in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It noted that there were two COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, and the country’s total fatality stood at 2,130.

The NCDC said the country had also tested more than 2.4 million samples for the virus out the country’s roughly 200 million population.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.