Yes, I sacked my pastors, for some reasons- Oyedepo

Before the Sunday Igboho arrest in Cotonou, Benin Republic, the dominant story in the Nigerian media was the sack of 40 pastors by Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church International (Winners’ Chapel). It was one Pastor Peter Godwin who set the Internet ablaze with his complaint, saying “I was told by the management that the church doesn’t operate at a loss.

The Punch quoted him further: “They also told me that the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed.”

Critics went to town, attacking Oyedepo of looking only at the bottom line rather than the divine commission of winning souls. Not a few called him a Pastorpreneur!

However, Oyedepo defended himself when he spoke to the congregation, wondering what the fireworks in the media were all about. According to The Punch report, “Oyedepo wondered why there was no buzz on social media when 7,000 people were employed by the church.”

He added: “People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, ‘you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.’

“We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

“When we employed 7,000 people at a time, social media was dead.

“We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states. No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdraft.

“We are covenant bound, working in the light of God’s word, enjoying an open Heaven.”

On if money was an issue to his church, The Pubch quoted him further: “Money? Nonsense. We have never lacked it and yet we have never prayed for it.

“We are just simply obeying God and He is backing up what He is asking us to do. Awesome God.”