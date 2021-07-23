2023: APC replies PDP on alleged third term ambition of Buhari

2023: APC replies PDP on alleged third term ambition of Buhari

Friday, July 23, 2021 12:23 am


Buhari: APC says he has no plan for tenure elongation

Buhari: APC says he has no plan for tenure elongation

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has reaffirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari, has no third term ambition or a succession plan as being alleged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement issued in Abuja, on Thursday.

Akpanudoedehe, had earlier said that the party would come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate to fly its flag for the 2023 Presidential Election, while reacting to allegation by the PDP that Buhari had a succession plan.

He said it was unfortunate that the APC’s earlier statement, countering the PDP false allegation, was being twisted and given unintended interpretations in some sections of the media.

“Our statement is simple and straight forward. President Buhari has no third term ambition, a position he has personally reiterated.

“In adherence to internal democracy, when the time comes to elect the APC 2023 presidential flag bearer and other party candidates, the process will be in full compliance with the provisions of the 1999 amended Nigerian Constitution, the APC Constitution and the approved party guidelines.

“For clarity, the APC Constitution provides that party candidates in all elections emerge through democratically conducted primary elections or where possible, consensus,” he said.

He added that the misleading interpretations given to the party’s earlier statement was a conspiracy targeting senior APC leaders and their perceived 2023 presidential ambitions.

Akpanudoedehe said this was unnecessary and misplaced, stressing that the APC leadership would not impose any candidate in the lead up to congresses, National Convention and the 2023 General Elections. (

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Sunday Igboho 1 hour ago

    Sunday Igboho returns to court in Benin Republic today
    Chief of Defence Staff, Irabor 2 hours ago

    Support fight against criminality in S’East, Irabor urges ex-military officers
    Nigeria Police 2 hours ago

    2 gunmen killed, 2 students escape from bandits in Kaduna – Police
    2 hours ago

    Now as Azania burns…
    FL Abayomi Dairo with military chiefs after he was rescued: Buhari hails him for his gallantry 2 hours ago

    May God bless our troops
    President Muhammadu Buhari: 2 hours ago

    Buhari to politicians: Don’t mislead electorate with lies, personal bias
    APC 3 hours ago

    2023: APC approves lobby committees for youth inclusion
    Sunday Igboho 4 hours ago

    Why Sunday Adeyemo cannot be extradited to Nigeria without due process – Falana