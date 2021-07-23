As Igboho returns to court, his wife is freed

As Igboho returns to court, his wife is freed

Friday, July 23, 2021 2:12 am


Sunday Igboho

    Sunday Igboho

Ropo, the wife of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been freed by Cour D’Appel De Cotonou, Benin Republic.

But her husband will return to the court on Friday in continuation of the case filed against him by the Beninese authority.

Igboho  was returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou, Benin Republic after the case against him was adjourned by the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou till Friday, July 23, 2021.

The activist and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou while trying to catch a flight to Germany last Monday night.

It is believed that Igboho is being tried for forgery of Benin Republic passport which he wanted to use to travel out of the country before he  was arrested.

But the court ordered the release of Ropo who is a German citizen and was travelling with her German passport because there was no case against her.

The Punch quoted Igboho’s lawyer, Yomi Aliyu (SAN),  as saying that “this is not the best time to say anything on the case,” at the end of the activist’s appearance on Thursday.

Many of the activist’s supporters who were at the court to witness the hearing saw him in the court room before the beginning of hearing of the case.

But they were later sent out when the court proceedings started.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Spare your enemy, he might become your saviour
    Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho’s aides in court on July 29 3 hours ago

    Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho’s aides
    4 hours ago

    NDLEA commences trial of ex-council boss over drug trafficking
    Sunday Igboho: to return to court in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 6 hours ago

    Igboho not caught with forged passport, case adjourned till Monday – Lawyer
    Sunday Igboho 14 hours ago

    Sunday Igboho returns to court in Benin Republic today
    Buhari: APC says he has no plan for tenure elongation 15 hours ago

    2023: APC replies PDP on alleged third term ambition of Buhari
    Chief of Defence Staff, Irabor 15 hours ago

    Support fight against criminality in S’East, Irabor urges ex-military officers
    Nigeria Police 15 hours ago

    2 gunmen killed, 2 students escape from bandits in Kaduna – Police