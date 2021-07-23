Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho’s aides

By Taiye Agbaje

Abuja, July 23, 2021 (NAN) A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, before it on July 29.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order after Counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, moved the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021 dated July 7 and filed July 8.

Egwuatu also ordered the Nigeria’s secret police to come and show course why the applicants should not be granted bail.

The judge also granted the plea of the applicant, through the affidavit of urgency filed, on why the matter should be heard expeditiously irrespective of the imminent court vacation.