E-transmission of election results: Edo PDP lampoons Sen. Alimikhena

Friday, July 23, 2021 11:18 pm


Sen. Francis-Alimikhena: Edo PDP accuses him of treachery for voting against electronic transmission of results

By Jethro Ibileke
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, has lampooned the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Francis Alimikhena, for voting against electronic transmission of election results.
The party in a statement by its State Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, expressed serious disappointment in the Senator for “brazenly supporting the abridgment of the democratic choice of Nigerians by voting against electronic transmission of election results on the floor of the Senate.
The State PDP Chairman described Alimikhena’s action as treacherous and described him as someone that was not only self-centred but had completely lost touch with the people he is representing.
“The PDP however commends  Senator Matthew Urhoghide and Senator Clifford Ordia the PDP Senators representing Edo South and Edo Central Senatorial Districts respectively in the National Assembly, describing their alignment with other PDP Senators as true representation of Edos values and aspirations. Their contribution to debates and prescription for a better Nigeria is acknowledged and taken note of.
“Edo PDP condemns in its entirety the seemingly obvious attempt by the APC and its puppet Senate to control and manipulate the INEC in its desperation to perpetuate its government and party in power beyond 2023 by every and any means possible! APC cannot foist their unpopular party on the electorates.
“The APC administration has ruined the economy of this nation and failed woefully to secure the lives and properties of the citizens.
“Just like PDP in Edo state has consigned APC in Edo state to footnotes of a term paper, Nigerians must take a cue and consign APC to a squeezed piece of paper in a trash can,” the statement added.

