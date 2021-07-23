Igboho returns to court Friday, wife freed

Friday, July 23, 2021 2:12 am


Ropo, the wife of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been freed by Cour D’Appel De Cotonou, Benin Republic.

But her husband will return to the court on Friday in continuation of the case filed against him by the Beninese authority.

Igboho  was returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou, Benin Republic after the case against him was adjourned by the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou till Friday, July 23, 2021.

The activist and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou while trying to catch a flight to Germany last Monday night.

It is believed that Igboho is being tried for forgery of Benin Republic passport which he wanted to use to travel out of the country before he  was arrested.

But the court ordered the release of Ropo who is a German citizen and was travelling with her German passport because there was no case against her.

The Punch quoted Igboho’s lawyer, Yomi Aliyu (SAN),  as saying that “this is not the best time to say anything on the case,” at the end of the activist’s appearance on Thursday.

Many of the activist’s supporters who were at the court to witness the hearing saw him in the court room before the beginning of hearing of the case.

But they were later sent out when the court proceedings started.

