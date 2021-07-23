Lagos LG poll: Police deploy resources, warn against violence

Friday, July 23, 2021


By Moses Omorogieva

The  Police Command in Lagos State has deployed human and material resources to provide adequate security before, during and after the local government elections scheduled to hold tomorrow(Saturday).

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed this on Friday in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumosu had  on Friday met with Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Squadron/ Tactical Units leaders for hitch free elections.

The police boss said that directives were given to the officers and men to ensure that all Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission’s facilities, sensitive materials, polling units and collation centres were adequately protected.

“Officers and men who had been detailed for the election duty must work hand in hand with other security operatives that are being incorporated into the security arrangements for the elections.

“The officers and men must discharge their duties according to the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police and extant electoral laws,” he said.

Odumosu, however, warned politicians and their supporters, stakeholders and residents of the state to play the game according to the rules.

He said that the police and other security agencies deployed for the exercise would not condone any act of thuggery, hooliganism, electoral malpractices and criminality in any part of the state before, during and after the Councils’ elections.

The Commissioner said that the command had put measures in place to enforce the restriction of movement across the state between the hours of 6.00 a.m.  and 3.00 p.m. on Saturday,  July 24.

He said that only those on election duty and essential services on the election day would be  exempted.

“We assure the good people of Lagos State, LASIEC officials, candidates, accredited election observers and other actors in the election of adequate security before, during and after the elections,” Odumosu said.

