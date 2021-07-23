NDLEA commences trial of ex-council boss over drug trafficking

Friday, July 23, 2021 11:11 am


Justice

Akin Kuponiyi
        The trial of the former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Sakiru Kehinde Ashekun who was arraigned  before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi Lagos south west Nigeria on June  30 2021,for trafficking in 1.0 kilograms of Cocaine commenced yesterday, 22 July.
Two officials of National drug law enforcement Agency,Anebi Ajihma and Okwunjor Augustine, who are the NDLEA forensic experts and exhibits keeper respectively testified before the presiding Judge Ayokunle Faji.
At the resumed hearing of the case today, the two witnesses while being led in evidence, narrated the roles they played in arresting the former Council boss.
    The Exhibits keeper, Okwunjor told the court how the seized drug was handed over to him for well and save keeping,while the Forensic Expert, Anebi, told the court how he carried out scientific test on the seized drug and confirmed it to be cocaine.
The two witnesses also tendered several documents, which includes samples of the tested  drug which were admitted by the court as Exhibits.             Thereafter, Justice Faji  adjourned till September 21 and 24, for cross-examination of the witness and continuation of trial.
The former Vice Chairman,  was arrested on May 7, 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London, Heathrow  Airport at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Aiport, Ikeja, Lagos.
He was alleged to have conceal the drug in some footwear.
The former Council boss , on or about the 7th May 2021 during the outward clearance of passengers on Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London, Heathrow Airport at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Aiport, Ikeja Lagos was alleged to have, without lawful authority exported 1.000 kilogramme of Cocaine, a Narcotc Drug and  thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the said National Drug Law Enforcernent Agency Act Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004″.

