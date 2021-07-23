PDP withdraws from Ogun LG election

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The Ogun chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Friday announced that it is withdrawing from the state’s local government election scheduled for tomorrow.

The party accused the State Independence Electoral Commission, OGSIEC, of deliberately stoking division within its ranks ahead of the of the local government election by dealing with individual in the party instead of the party itself

The party also said the Commission can not conduct a free and fair election.

In a statement by its State chairman, Hon Sikirulah Ogundele, the party said: “After a Court Judgement on Thursday, 22nd July, 2021, PDP decided to withdraw participation in the 2021 Local Government election for reasons which are enumerated here for the understanding of the general public:

“OGSIEC played the role of a dubious umpire because the Commission chose to create a non existent faction in PDP. OGSIEC deliberately handed over nomination forms meant for party candidates to an individual despite the fact that it had on going relationship with the authentic Executive Committee led by Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele as recognized by INEC. Taking cognizance of the fact that all materials for this election including voters registers are derived from INEC, common sense should point in that direction.

“OGSIEC also disregarded the reconciliation agreement signed by all parties in the Senator Bukola Saraki led Reconciliation Committee despite the fact that this became available as early as March 2021, which was the basis for the Consent Judgement of the Federal High in Abuja delivered on 22nd June, 2021 that affirmed Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele led Exco. To this effect, the National Working Committee caused a letter to be written informing OGSIEC as regards the true position of the State party’s State Exco in Ogun State.

“The Judgement of Ogun State High Court delivered on Thursday, 22nd July, 2021 by Justice Gboyega Ogunfowora which also REAFFIRMS the Federal High Court’s CONSENT JUDGEMENT that confirmed Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele led Exco as the authentic Exco in Ogun State and dismissed the application for a joinder by the “individual, Alhaji Leke Shittu” whom OGSIEC had been relating with, on the ground that he had no locus stand as a member of the State Exco of PDP in Ogun State.

“However for the records, the fact remains that PDP had already started participating in the process because forms had been released to an individual and aspirants had been screened. The question begging for an answer is *“should PDP suffer because OGSIEC deliberately handed forms to an individual rather than the party? Was it deliberate? The answer is YES!”

“Based on the above facts, Ogun State PDP has absolutely NO CONFIDENCE in OGSIEC in conducting a free and fair Council election.

“The Court judgement delivered on Thursday which reaffirmed Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele led Exco as the only Exco in Ogun ruled that the Consent Judgement in favour of Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele led Exco was received by OGSIEC after the date for submission of candidates had passed. Hence, the Party could not substitute names of the candidates.

“In view of the above facts, the Peoples Democratic Party has decided to withdraw participation from the Council election. OGSIEC has clearly shown the Commission’s bias towards the desires of APC led State Government to continue to strangulate the third tier of Government in Ogun State by preventing free, fair and credible elections in Ogun State.”