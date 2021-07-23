Sports Minister lauds Buhari over Adekunle’s appointment as NEITI chairman

Sports Minister lauds Buhari over Adekunle’s appointment as NEITI chairman

Friday, July 23, 2021 10:58 pm


Olusegun Adekunle

 

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing former Permanent Secretary, office of the Secretary to the Government of the federation, Olusegun Adekunle, as Chairman, Board of Directors of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).
Describing the choice of the public administrator as a  step in the right direction, Dare urged the newly appointed Chairman to sustain his good works in public service.
The Minister who stressed that Adekunle would use the vast wealth of experience in public service and administration to add value to NEITI, called on stakeholders in the extractive industry to support the newly constituted Board in promoting and sustaining transparency in the industry.
Dare in a statement said, ” the nomination of Mr Olusegun Adekunle as Chairman of the newly constituted Board of NEITI is laudable in view of the expertise of Adekunle in public service, administration and legal profession.
“President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for the well-thought appointment of Adekunle.
” The newly appointed Chairman has a robust and credible profile in all facets of life.
“No doubt, the new Chairman, will ensure transparency and accountability in the extractive industry.
” it is a well-deserved appointment for Adekunle”
The Minsiter while wishing the new Chairman continued success in his noble role,  also congratulated other members of the Board.

