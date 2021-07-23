Sunday Igboho returns to court in Benin Republic today

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho will return to Cour D’Appel De Cotonou on Friday in continuation of the case filed against him by the Beninese authority.

The activist was returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou, Benin Republic after the case against him was adjourned by the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou till Friday, July 23, 2021.

The activist and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou while trying to catch a flight to Germany last Monday night.

It is believed that Igboho is being tried for forgery of Benin Republic passport which he wanted to use to travel out of the country before he was arrested.

The Punch quoted Igboho’s lawyer, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), as saying that “this is not the best time to say anything on the case,” at the end of the activist’s appearance on Thursday.

Many of the activist’s supporters who were at the court to witness the hearing saw him in the court room before the beginning of hearing of the case.

But they were later sent out when the court proceedings started.