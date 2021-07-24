33 Taliban militants killed in Afghan air force strikes – Defense ministry

33 Taliban militants killed in Afghan air force strikes – Defense ministry

Saturday, July 24, 2021 9:10 am


Afghan security forces: kill Taliban militants

Afghan security forces: kill Taliban militants

Thirty-three Taliban militants were killed and 17 others wounded in Afghan Air Force (AAF) airstrikes in two provinces on Friday, the country’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that in northern Jawzjan province, 19 militants were killed and 15 wounded after warplanes targeted militants’ hideouts in Murghab and Hassan Tabbin villages on the outskirts of provincial capital Shiberghan.

According to the ministry, 14 Taliban, including two non-Afghan militants, lost their lives and two others wounded when the air force struck their position on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, capital of southern Helmand province.

Three militants’ vehicles, six motorcycles, two bunkers and a big amount of their weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.

While the U.S. and NATO troops have been leaving the Asian country, violence in the country is on the rise.

To contain the situation, Afghan government security forces continue to press the militants.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Abiodun, and other officials at Eweje Farm Institute, Odeda, Ogun State, 12 mins ago

    Abiodun: Our agricultural initiatives to ensure food sufficiency, create jobs
    Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (middle) during inspection of the ongoing civil construction work at the official residential quarters of lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly in Port Harcourt on Friday. 24 mins ago

    Wike: Why my government has ‘performed well’ in Rivers
    Coronavirus Pandemic 40 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 317 new cases
    Vehicles and houses submerged by flood recently in Ogun State 50 mins ago

    NIHSA DG to Nigerians: Brace up for more floods
    Governor Ganduje 1 hour ago

    Ganduje: I will follow blasphemy case against Sheikh Nasiru-Kabara to conclusion
    Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General 1 hour ago

    UN Deputy Scribe encourages use of 2030 agenda for COVID-19 recovery
    George Akume: apologises to APC in Benue 1 hour ago

    Akume to Benue APC members: I have failed you in the past
    1 hour ago

    Super Tucano jets’ capabilities: Reason Nigeria made noise about them