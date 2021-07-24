Bank of Industry issues scam alert

Bank of Industry issues scam alert

Saturday, July 24, 2021 4:51 am


 

Bank of Industry

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has reacted to messages in social media soliciting applications for a purported grant from the bank and “wishes to state emphatically that it is not giving grants.”
In one of the messages sighted, members of the public are urged to go to “No. 13 Umo Edem Street, off Ekpo Abasi junction, Calabar, for image capturing to process their application.”
The Bank warned that this is a scam and it has no direct or indirect relationship with the persons behind it.
The bank continued: “For the avoidance of doubt, BoI does not give grants and it has not asked any agency or organization to do so on its behalf.
Anyone who entertains such invitations or deals with the fraudsters does so at his or her own risk.
The Bank of Industry continues to prioritize its support for genuine MSMEs to stimulate national economic recovery and growth and wishes once again to advise members of the public to be careful of fraudsters.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Life! How Kingsley Moghalu was assisted by people not of his ethnic stock
    FILE: pirates on a waterway: demands ransom for kidnapped nine maritime workers 8 hours ago

    Kidnappers demand ‘huge ransom’ to set 9 maritime workers free in Rivers
    Sen. Francis-Alimikhena: Edo PDP accuses him of treachery for voting against electronic transmission of results 8 hours ago

    E-transmission of election results: Edo PDP lampoons Sen. Alimikhena
    PDP logo: Ogun PDP withdraws from Ogun local government election 9 hours ago

    PDP withdraws from Ogun LG election
    9 hours ago

    Sports Minister lauds Buhari over Adekunle’s appointment as NEITI chairman
    Onose Friday Umasabor: the 11-year-old boy rescued by the police from kidnappers in Edo 9 hours ago

    Police rescue 11-year-old boy from kidnappers
    Jail: Banker, wife, mother in law jailed for stealing depositor's funds 14 hours ago

    Ex-banker, wife, mother–in-law jailed 60 years for stealing depositors’ fund
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says government cannot fund universities alone 14 hours ago

    Cabinet: Obaseki receives screening committee’s report on 818 nominees