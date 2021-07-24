Bank of Industry issues scam alert

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has reacted to messages in social media soliciting applications for a purported grant from the bank and “wishes to state emphatically that it is not giving grants.”

In one of the messages sighted, members of the public are urged to go to “No. 13 Umo Edem Street, off Ekpo Abasi junction, Calabar, for image capturing to process their application.”

The Bank warned that this is a scam and it has no direct or indirect relationship with the persons behind it.

The bank continued: “For the avoidance of doubt, BoI does not give grants and it has not asked any agency or organization to do so on its behalf.

Anyone who entertains such invitations or deals with the fraudsters does so at his or her own risk.

The Bank of Industry continues to prioritize its support for genuine MSMEs to stimulate national economic recovery and growth and wishes once again to advise members of the public to be careful of fraudsters.”