Boko Haram attacks military base in Cameroon, kills 7 soldiers

Boko Haram attacks military base in Cameroon, kills 7 soldiers

Saturday, July 24, 2021 7:29 pm


Boko Haram members: kill 7 soldiers at military base in Cameroon

Boko Haram members: kill 7 soldiers at military base in Cameroon

Boko Haram militants overrun an army base in Cameroon’s Far North region on Saturday, killing at least seven soldiers and wounding several others, said military and local sources.

They hit the base in Sagme locality of the region by 4.00 a.m. local time on Saturday, two soldiers and a local resident told Xinhua.

The militants, well-armed, some of them in military camouflage arrived in a convoy of six vehicles, one of the soldiers said.

After several hours of fighting, the commander of the military base was killed alongside six of his colleagues.

“The soldiers were very brave and defended strongly.

“It is thanks to that they were able to repel the attackers and saved more lives,’’ a soldier, who opted for anonymity, told Xinhua.

The soldier added that casualties on the part of the militants remained unknown.

Saturday’s attack was the deadliest on Cameroon army in more than 10 months, according to security reports.

Boko Haram has plagued Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, killing more than 2,000 people, according to security reports.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Sunday Igboho: lawyer says he is in handcuffs in Cotonou police cell 10 mins ago

    Igboho in handcuffs inside cell – Lawyer
    Cryptocurrencies: CBN to introduce digital currency 28 mins ago

    CBN, global instability and vulnerability of cryptocurrencies
    Governor Sanwo Olu, casting his vote in Ikoyi 41 mins ago

    Counting, collation underway as voting ends in Lagos council polls
    File: Governor Umahi (right) presents kolanut to welcome President Buhari to Ebonyi State 59 mins ago

    ‘Umahi, a man of conviction’ – Buhari hails Ebonyi Governor at 58
    Lai Mohammed 2 hours ago

    Why FG, Edo govt. can’t lay claim to stolen Benin artifacts – Group
    2 hours ago

    Group lauds Makinde over Ibadan Airport upgrade
    Sunday Igboho 4 hours ago

    Sunday Igboho sues Buhari’s minister, Malam, DSS for N500bn
    Sunday Igboho 4 hours ago

    Igboho: Many people working behind the scene, says Sanwo -Olu