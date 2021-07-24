China’s Yang wins first Tokyo Olympics gold medal

China’s Yang wins first Tokyo Olympics gold medal

Saturday, July 24, 2021 11:38 am


China’s Yang: wins first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games after coming tops in women’s 10-metre air rifle event

China’s Yang: wins first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games after coming tops in women’s 10-metre air rifle event

The first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games was awarded to Qian Yang of China in the women’s 10-metre air rifle event on Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old student, already an Asian Games champion, prevailed in the final with an Olympic record score of 251.8.

Russian Anastasiia Galashina, competing as a neutral athlete given her country’s doping ban, came second on 251.1 while Switzerland’s Nina Christen won the bronze medal with 230.6.

“It’s unbelievable that I can be here,” said a delighted Yang, who did not initially realise she had won. “I was really nervous. The competition was really tight, but I’m so happy that I could win.

“I didn’t care so much about the points. I just wanted to fix myself and fix my mood during the competition.”(dpa/NAN)

