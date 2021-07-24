Ganduje: I will follow blasphemy case against Sheikh Nasiru-Kabara to conclusion

Ganduje: I will follow blasphemy case against Sheikh Nasiru-Kabara to conclusion

Saturday, July 24, 2021 10:19 am


Governor Ganduje

Ganduje

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said his administration would follow the blasphemy case involving Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara to the logical conclusion.

He stated the government’s position when he paid Sallah visit to the leader of Qadiriyya Movement, Sheikh Khalifa Qaribullahi Nasiru-Kabara at Qadiriyya House, Kano.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Abba Anwar, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

“We are very grateful that we are following the right steps on the situation.

“And the state government will continue to monitor the situation very well, up to its logical conclusion,” Anwar quoted the governor as saying.

Ganduje commended the cleric and other scholars for the role they played during the debate.

“We are commending you for the role you played; it is indeed amazing that Islamic scholars did well during the debate.

“They displayed genuine Islamic knowledge,” Ganduje said.

The governor also promised to assist in completion of Sheikh Nasiru Kabara Islamic Centre at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Earlier in his remarks, Khalifa Nasiru Kabara, commended the governor for the role he played in protecting the dignity of the Prophet Muhammad.

“We are all thumbing up for the great work done, may Allah reward you,” he said.

He also thanked the governor for the visit which he had made a yearly event.

It would be recalled that Kano State Government dragged Sheikh Abduljabbar to an Upper Sharia Court for alleged blasphemy and incitement.

The court adjourned the case till July 28 and ordered that the accused cleric be remanded in Correctional Service custody.

