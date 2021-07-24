Igboho: Many people working behind the scene, says Sanwo -Olu

Governors of Southwest states are not unconcerned about the travails of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho who was arrested in Benin Republic last Monday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu said this on Saturday while reacting to the assertion that he and his colleagues in the Southwest have not spoken on the arrest of the agitator.

But Sanwo-Olu who spoke after casting his vote at the ongoing local government election in the state said many people are working behind the scenes on the issue of the activist who was arraigned in court last in the French country last Thursday.

Igboho was arrested by the Benin Republic authorities on the directive of the Nigerian government.

The Nigerian government had accused Igboho of smuggling of guns, trying to cause disturbance and division of the country in the international warrant it issued for the arrest of Igboho which Benin Republic acted on.

The Yoruba nation agitator will appear again in court on Monday.

But addressing journalist after voting at his Polling Sanwo-Olu explained that “people” are working behind the scenes and there is no need to make such efforts public.

“These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many Press people you call.

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”