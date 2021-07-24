Igboho: Many people working behind the scene, says Sanwo -Olu

Igboho: Many people working behind the scene, says Sanwo -Olu

Saturday, July 24, 2021 3:43 pm


Sunday Igboho

Sunday Igboho

Governors of Southwest states are not unconcerned about the travails of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho who was arrested in Benin Republic last Monday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu said this on Saturday while reacting to the assertion that he and his colleagues in the Southwest have not spoken on the arrest of the agitator.

But Sanwo-Olu who spoke after casting his vote at the ongoing local government election in the state said many people are working behind the scenes on the issue of the activist who was arraigned in court last in the French country last Thursday.

Igboho was arrested by the Benin Republic authorities on the directive of the Nigerian government.

The Nigerian government had accused Igboho of smuggling of guns, trying to cause disturbance and division of the country in the international warrant it issued for the arrest of Igboho which Benin Republic acted on.

The Yoruba nation agitator will appear again in court on Monday.

But addressing journalist after voting at his Polling Sanwo-Olu explained that “people” are working behind the scenes and there is no need to make such efforts public.

“These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many Press people you call.

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Sunday Igboho 29 mins ago

    Sunday Igboho sues Buhari’s minister, Malam, DSS for N500bn
    3 hours ago

    LG Polls: Peaceful election in Lagos, Ogun, despite voter apathy
    Jovenel Moise, late President of Haiti : his alleged assassins arrested 4 hours ago

    Unity in Haiti unlikely amid legitimacy crisis, foreign meddling – Analysts
    Local Government election kicks off in Lagos 4 hours ago

    Complaints as LG polls kick off in Lagos
    China’s Yang: wins first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games after coming tops in women’s 10-metre air rifle event 5 hours ago

    China’s Yang wins first Tokyo Olympics gold medal
    Presiding officers at Ogun local government election at work 5 hours ago

    Low turn out of voters as LG election kicks off in Ogun
    Abiodun, and other officials at Eweje Farm Institute, Odeda, Ogun State, 5 hours ago

    Abiodun: Our agricultural initiatives to ensure food sufficiency, create jobs
    Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (middle) during inspection of the ongoing civil construction work at the official residential quarters of lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly in Port Harcourt on Friday. 6 hours ago

    Wike: Why my government has ‘performed well’ in Rivers