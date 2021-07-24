Kidnappers release abducted members of maritime workers union, others

Saturday, July 24, 2021 11:48 pm


Bashir Jamoh, NIMASA DG

The eight Nigerians, among them five members of the Maritime Workers of Nigeria (MWUN) kidnaped by gunmen  in Rivers State waters on Monday have regained their freedom.

The release of the abducted travellers,  which occurred on Saturday evening is sequel to the intervension of the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh and other stakeholders.

The DG of NIMASA broke the news after a phone conversation with the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigerian (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju at about 8:15pm today

The abductees are believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President General is expected to provide detailed report on the incidents surrounding the abduction early next week.

The eight persons were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, before the gunmen abducted them at the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

 

