LG Polls: Peaceful election in Lagos, Ogun, despite voter apathy

Saturday, July 24, 2021 1:31 pm


 

 

Wale Adedayo voting at Okeliwo, Ogun State

Despite that the Peoples Democratic Party threatened to boycott the current local government elections taking place in Ogun State, voters defied the order.
Wale Adedayo who is contesting for the chairmanship of Ijebu East local government area on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), came out to vote at 10.45 am.

Governor Sanwo Olu, casting his vote in Ikoyi

Notwithstanding the restriction on movement, TheNEWS, during its monitoring, saw people in Olambe junction, Matogun, Oshere, Orudu, Akute, Oke Aro in Ogun State; Iju Ishaga, Ikorodu, Ogba, Agege, Agbado, behaving as if nothing of importance was happening.
Despite these, voting began around 10 am at Ifako Ijaiye, Old Akute Road.

Despite the low turnout, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was satisfied about the peaceful conduct of the exercise. That was when he cast his vote at his polling unit 019, ward 09, Ikoyi at 11 am. He was there with his wife, Ibijoke.
He said with happiness: “We have noticed four polling booths around this area, I will not say it is crowded, but things are going on smoothly.
”Report gotten is that things are going on smoothly except for few delays of officers coming out late.”

*With additional reports by Kazeem Ugbodaga and Michael Adesina

