Low turn out of voters as LG election kicks off in Ogun

Saturday, July 24, 2021 11:27 am


Presiding officers at Ogun local government election at work

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The local government election in Ogun kicks off on a slow lane on Saturday with low turnout of voters and absence of presiding officers noticed in Abeokuta South and North local government areas of the state.

In Abeokuta South, a correspondent of this magazine observed that aside the absence of voters, party agents were absent in the polling units in many of the wards.

Also, as at the time of filing this report, there were no presiding officers at Ward 11 unit 1 and 2 of Abeokuta South, no party officials at ward 13 unit 16 and 17, while the presiding officers were seen waiting for voters.

It was also observed that some presiding officers are just arriving at their their polling units in the area.

Also, in Abeokuta North, there has been low turn out of voters in most of the polling units.

However, the chairmanship candidate of All Progressive Congress for Abeokuta North, Prince Adebayo Abdul Salam Ayorinde has already voted at his vote at ward1 unit 3 where the presiding officer have been able to accredit 12 out of 80 expected voters.

Ayorinde told reporters after voting that he has already won the election because there is no strong opposition against him.

He also hinted that he would be working on Prince Dapo Abiodun’s agenda.

