‘Umahi, a man of conviction’ – Buhari hails Ebonyi Governor at 58

Saturday, July 24, 2021 6:52 pm


File: Governor Umahi (right) presents kolanut to welcome President Buhari to Ebonyi State

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on his 58th birthday slated for July 25.

The President, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja described the governor as a “man of conviction.”

According to him, Umahi does not hesitate in following his heart, particularly when it comes to serving his people.

Buhari rejoiced with the entire Umahi family, friends and associates.

He prayed that as the governor turns a new age, he would further dedicate himself to the service of God and humanity.

The President wished the engineer, author and member of the All Progressives Congress long life and prosperity.

