Why actress Clarion Chukwurah went topless

By Nehru Odeh

Veteran actress, Clarion Chukwurah, has set the internet on fire as she posted photographs of her topless on her Instagram page to mark her 57th birthday..

However, in what looks like an outburst of patriotic feelings for Nigeria, the actress portrayed herself as a metaphor for Nigeria, a country that has been broken and abused but will surely rise again because she is unbreakable. She said her inspiration is the Holy Spirit.

In the couple of pictures she released, the mother of popular video director, Clarence Peters, showcased the diverse and cultural richness of Nigeria’s ethnic groups.

However, underneath her message as she went topless is a strong message of hope for Nigeria. Like Nigeria, who has gone through rough times, she is unbreakable and will surely rise again.

"My name is Clarion Chukwurah, today is my birthday. I am a Nigerian and I say I am unbreakable. By grace, I will be restored. To God be all the glory. Thank you Lord. Amen. Inspiration: Holy Spirit," she concluded.

“I am Nigerian, with my myriad of cultures and ethnic groups. Sometimes, I look confused to the rest of the world. In my diversity, outdated and uncivilized with customs steeped in tradition. Still, they were attracted to my many blessings.

“SMH, I used to be called the Giant Of Africa, the land of black gold, fighting and winning battles for my African kin, commanding respect!

“Now, on wobbly legs, I say, I am unbreakable! Cameroon has taken from me, Ghana has lived in me, Togo has worked in me, Lebanon has traded in me, Niger has overflooded me, South African liberty benefitted from me, my borders have been left open to exploiters for as long as I can remember, my values have sunk into the pit; but my sons and daughters have built the world.

“And, though I suffer endlessly from headaches and stomach pains inflicted by poisonous elements within myself, I remain standing!

“Sadly, It has dawned on me that I am falling, stripped and begging for respect. I need mercy to uphold me, hope to clothe me, restoration to bring back my glory; So I can still say that I am strong.

“ln my diversity and I can again be called the Giant of Africa because God is in the midst of me.

“My name is Clarion Chukwurah, today is my birthday. I am a Nigerian and I say I am unbreakable. By grace, I will be restored. To God be all the glory. Thank you Lord. Amen. Inspiration: Holy Spirit.”