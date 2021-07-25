BBNaija: Facts about the 11 male housemates

By Nehru Odeh

The globe is in for another exciting BBNaija season, with all its thrills, glamour, joys, tears as well as heartbreaks.

This sixth edition, tagged BBNaija Season 6 ShineYaEye premiered on Saturday, 24 July 2021.

The season’s edition comes with so many changes, compared to the previous years. This Year’s show featured 20 housemates and they will be staying in the house for 72 days.

Still, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as the host for this season, making it his sixth consecutive year of hosting the TV reality show.

Day 1 of the launch saw 11 male housemates introduced into the Big Brother house.

Below are facts about the male housemates

1. Boma

The first housemate to be introduced by Ebuka is called Boma.

Thirty four years of age, he is known in real life as Boma Martins Akpore.

Boma, a mixologist and a masseur, is an international actor and has stared in movies such as The Blacklist and Protector of the Gods.

He is a lover boy who loves to party and enjoy life. A former footballer, he was raised by a single mother and grandmother. He is married and hails from Delta State.

Boma is known on IG as @bomaakpore.

Boma BBNaija Season 6

2. Saga

The second housemate is Adeoluwa Okusaga, simply called Saga. He is a fitness coach, according to his Instagram bio.

A 28-year-old engineer from Lagos State. Okusaga aka Saga says he will “bring vibe to the house”.

Saga is on Instagram as @sagart_

Saga BBNaija Season6

3. Youssef

The third contestant is Youssef. Known in real life as Yusuf Garba Adam, bi-racial gentleman from J-Town called Youssef.

He is a teacher who teaches Basic Technology in a junior secondary school. He is also model.

Yuosef is bringing fun, sexiness and entertainment into the house. And his mission is to get the big change

He is on Instagram with the handle @officialking_yousef

Yousef BBNaija Season 6

4. Pere

Pere is known in real life as Pere Egbi, A Warri boy who is a fitness enthusiast, he loves to work out and play ludo. A singer and artist, he is also into real estate.

He says they call him a drama king and ready to give “glass gbos.”

He is into real estate He is a fitness enthusiast and an actor.

He is on Instgram as @pereegbiofficial

Pere BBNaija Season 6

5. Whitemoney

Whitemoney takes the number 5 spot. An Igbo businessman who is based in Lagos, he is into import and export business. He deals with shoes and also doubles as an entertainer.

Multi-talented, Whitemoney describes himself as an open-minded “jolly good fellow” who likes to catch fun.

Asked if his name means he has plenty money, he said: “In advance.”

He says he is in the house because of the money and loves to make people happy.

White Money is on Instagram as @whitemoney__

6. Niyi

Known in real life as Adeniyi Lawal, Niyi is the sixth housemate to enter the house. He hails from Oyd State, stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall and used to be a basketball player.

He is also a businessman who owns an event organizing company and runs a fantasy game platform in Cape Town, South Africa married with a kid.

6’6” tall, he likely to be the tallest housemate in the house.

He says he is ambitious and is in the to have fun

Niyi is known on Instagram as @officialniyilawal

7. Yerins

A medical doctor, Yerins Abraham, has decided to put his surgical tools down to join the reality tv show so he can explore another field different from what he studied in college.

Yerins likes eating even though it doesn’t reflect on his body.

He describes himself as ‘polymath’, curious about creativity and has undying love for many creative things.

Yerins is on Instagram with the handle @yerinsabraham

Yerins BBNaija Season 6

8. JayPaul

Jaypaul, who hails from Cross River State, considers himself a complete entertainer, who is also into tourism business. He will surely give his fellow housemates a run for their money.

The 29-year-old Jay man describes himself as a “social butterfly”.

He says he acts, sings and dances.

Jay Paul is on IG as @jaypaulmrflamez

Jaypaul BBNaija Season 6

9. Emmanuel

Emmanuel, who hails from Akwa-Ibom State is also a model by profession. He has promised his would-be fans to be lovely and entertaining in the house.

Emmanuel is on IG as @emmanuelumohjr_

Emmanuel BBNaija Season 6

10. Sammie

Sammie hails from Kaduna State. He is an undergraduate at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. He is Guidance & Counseling. He is also a filmmaker.

11. Cross

Cross is the last male contestant for the Big Brother Naija Season 6 edition. Known in real life as Ikechukwu Cross Sunday Okonkwo, he hails from Oba in Anambra State but is based in Abuja.

31 years old Ikechukwu loves clubbing, dancing and girls. He also likes to see women fight over him”.

Cross is into yoga and plans to bring drama into the house.

He says he plans to enjoy himself in the house.

Cross is on Instagram as @crossda_boss