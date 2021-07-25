Bethel School abduction: Bandits free 28 students, 81 still in captivity

By Mohammed Tijjani

Twenty eight 28 more abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained freedom.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hayab said the 28 students regained their freedom on Saturday night, while 81 others are still in captivity.

Two others had escaped from their abductors when they were sent to bring firewood last week.

Bandits had invaded the school and kidnapped unspecified number of students in the early hour of June 5.

He thanked Nigerians for their prayers and urged them not to relent until peace returned to the country.

Kaduna Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed that the 28 students had regained their freedom, but did not give details.