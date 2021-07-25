Buhari sends message to President of Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum at 65

Buhari sends message to President of Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum at 65

Sunday, July 25, 2021 3:14 pm


Akin Malaolu, President, Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum: receives birthday message from President Buhari

Akin Malaolu, President, Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum: receives birthday message from President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Mr Akin Malaolu, President, Yoruba Leadership Forum, as he turns 65 July 26, 2021.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, his special adviser on media and publication on Sunday, the President saluted the sincerity, patriotism and altruism of the Forum under Malaolu’s leadership, noting that the interventions of the group are always calm, measured, devoid of sabre-rattling and targeted at a better country.

“President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and associates of the leader of the socio-cultural group, wishing him long life, prosperity, and greater service to God and country,” the statement concluded.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: kidnappers free 28 abducted students 10 seconds ago

    Bethel School abduction: Bandits free 28 students, 81 still in captivity
    33 mins ago

    BBnaija: The great distraction is here again
    Nigeria Police 34 mins ago

    Police ‘angry’ over killing of 3 alleged armed robbers in Imo
    Federal Government extends date for NIN to be linked with SIM cards 41 mins ago

    Why deadline for NIN-SIM linkage was extended – FG
    Lagos APC chairmanship candidates at the official presentation of party’s flags ahead of the July 24 Local Government election in Lagos. 52 mins ago

    Lagos LG election: APC wins Olorunda, Ojo, Bariga, Igbogbo Baiyeku
    The suspected cultists: Imasuen Raymond (32) and Precious Ajayi (24) 1 hour ago

    Two suspected cult members busted with gun, weed in Edo
    Sunday Igboho 2 hours ago

    The truth about flight in the face of political persecution and state ruthlessness
    Esther Benyeogo: winner The Voice Nigeria Season 3 2 hours ago

    How Esther Benyeogo won The Voice Nigeria Season 3