German Olympic footballer proposes to girlfriend on TV after match

Sunday, July 25, 2021 11:06 pm


Max Kruse

Germany captain Max Kruse has proposed to his girlfriend Dilara during a post-match interview on Sunday at the Olympic football tournament.

Kruse, 33, took the microphone from broadcasters ARD, showed a t-shirt with a writing and went down on his knees after a 3-2 win against Saudi Arabia.

“We have been together for a few months, a year actually,” he said with a smile, hoping she was watching back in Germany. “If you can read this I ask you if you want to become my wife?”

Union Berlin striker Kruse said he had initially planned the move after scoring a goal at the Tokyo Games but was not sure if he would find the net at all.

Germany are not assured of a place in the knockout rounds ahead of their final group game against Cote d’Ivoire.(dpa/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

