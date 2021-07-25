How Nnamdi Kanu’s trial may affect 2023 general elections

Sunday, July 25, 2021 9:00 am


Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government

Ademola Adegbamigbe

Every action of a government creates its own optics, positive or negative. And since perception is key in politics, engaging in a controversial exercise in an election year could be counter productive, especially for any government in power.
This is where the South East, a critical mass too in determining where the election scale tilts, comes in as the 2023 general elections are inching closer.
While Nnamdi Kanu is an irritant or a terrorist to the Federal Government, he is a freedom fighter, a hero to many Igbo electorate.
That is why Mr Femi Falana, human rights crusader and Senior Advocate of Nigeria argued that the federal government would soon realise that the “trial of Kanu is a diversion, a complete waste of time and resources.”
Falana added: “To the best of my knowledge the regime is not competent to conclude the trial before the 2023 general election. For instance, Mr. Omoyele Sowore’s trial which commenced in August 2013 is not likely to be concluded before 2023. For the past two years, the federal government has called only one witness in order to prove a case of  treasonable felony against Mr. Sowore for calling a rally. I have just confirmed that the trial judge has been posted to another judicial division of the federal high court. The implication is that the case may have to start de novo.
“A serious government should not engage in trials that will not advance the cause of justice. While the reckless killing of people  in the south east region is condemnable at it cannot be justified the federal government ought to review the agitation for the bulkanization of the country by IPOB and similar organisations. The perceived marginalisation, unemployment and poverty fuelling the agitation for a break up of the country ought to be seriously examined and addressed. A government that negotiates with terrorists and bandits should not hesitate to enter into dialogue with separatists.
“The duty of the government is to convince separatists to have faith in the corporate existence of the country. On their own part the separatists should appreciate that the poor people in all parts of the country are victims of the grinding poverty created by the ruling class and imperialism. The task of genuine revolutionaries and committed political activists is to unite and organise the oppressed people, regardless of ethnicity and religion, to fight the internal and external forces of exploitation and injustice that have continued to arrest the development of the country.

