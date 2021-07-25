Kwara APC: Lai Mohammed faction slams national caretaker executive

By Abiodun Esan

The Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee in Kwara loyal to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Alhaji Bashir Bolarinwa, has cautioned the national caretaker committee against destroying the party, if they go ahead with the congresses in the state.

Bolarinwa gave the warning in Ilorin on Sunday while hosting women in APC at his residence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman and his wife, Alhaja Aisha, hosted selected women leaders drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state to thank them for supporting the party.

Bolarinwa told newsmen on the sidelines that he was disappointed with the way and manner the Mai Buni Mala-led national caretaker executive have handled the Kwara crisis thus far.

According to him, with all intent, they’ve not been sincere with the grievances of majority of party members in Kwara.

“The national leadership of APC is taking the issue of Kwara with levity, it appear that they are not seeing it as we see it.

“Even though they said the registration in Kwara has been extended, but up till now, we have not seen anybody, we have not seen any official of the party and they want to go ahead with congresses.

“This is very unfortunate; it is a pity that we have respected men leading our party and I see no reason why people like that should not stand by their words,” Bolarinwa said.

He wondered why the national leadership of the party want to disenfranchise over 80 per cent of members of APC in Kwara from taking part in the congresses.

“Why is the national leadership of the APC hell bent on sending almost 80 per cent of its membership strength out of the party? What do they stand to gain?

“Isn’t that a subtle way of encouraging party members to find abode somewhere else?

“I want it to be on record that if mass exodus or implosion should hit Kwara APC, Buni and his people should be held liable.

“This is a party Kwara people built with their sweat, yet some few people are taking them for granted.

“The national leadership of the party is toying with Kwara, we’ve told them the reality on ground, but they appear not to be interested in sincerely addressing the genuine grievances of majority of party members, all in the name of solidarity with their colleague,” Bolarinwa noted.

He therefore appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to mediate in the crisis rocking the party in Kwara to safe APC from total collapse.

“I enjoin President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of the party to caution Buni and his colleagues, so as to harmonise all interest and guard against a calamitous implosion and mass exodus from the party,” he stressed.

According to Bolarinwa, as loyal party members, his group has high respect for the leadership of the party.

He said at the time of elections, everybody, including the national officers will hold on to their states.

“We are in Kwara and we know what operates here and for that they should listen to us.

“If they should go ahead with the congress without carrying the majority of members of the party along, we will come up with a plan to show them that we are still in the party.

“The option open to us is we’re coming up with a concrete plan, we still have hope in this party and we’re thus not contemplating leaving the party.

“However, if they eventually refuse to do the bidding of the majority, whatever comes of it they will be solely responsible,” Bolarinwa added.

Addressing the women earlier, he thanked them for their loyalty to the APC, calling on them to remain steadfast.

“This get together is put together for our women to serve as a form of encouragement for you for remaining loyal to our group.

“We appreciate you; we know what you have been doing for us in APC. We know that nothing much has been done for you in the party in terms of elective positions because of all the elected officers in the party, none is a woman,” he said.

He promised the women that the narrative would be different in 2023 as many women would be encouraged to seek elective positions.

“I promised you that we will ensure that we have good number of the women elected for various positions in the state considering your population in the party and the country as a whole,” he added.

The get together was also attended by chieftains of the party, local government chairmen and members of the state caretaker committee members.

Members of the Integrity Group of the party, including Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo; Mr Umar Shaaba, Wakili of Lafiaji; retired Capt. Isiaka Bello and Mr Abdulfatai Akorede, also attended the forum.