Lagos LG election: APC wins Agboyi-Ketu, Badagry, Epe, Agege, Badagry

Lagos LG election: APC wins Agboyi-Ketu, Badagry, Epe, Agege, Badagry

Sunday, July 25, 2021 8:48 am


Lagos APC chairmanship candidates wins at Local Government election held in Lagos on Sunday

Lagos APC chairmanship candidates wins at Local Government election held in Lagos on Sunday

The Lagos Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has declared more results of the local government elections conducted across the state on Saturday.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has won in all the results declared by LASIEC so far.

LASIEC has declared Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government, reelected as the council chairman with 6,226 votes in the just-concluded local government poll in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egunjobi, APC’s candidate, defeated Mr Olusola Osolana of the PDP, who got 4,114 votes.

Mr Salami Ojo, the Returning Officer, LASIEC said that Egunjobi, having complied with the requirements of the election, had been and thus returned.

“Egunjobi of APC in the Chairmanship election of Agege local government, having complied with the requirements of law and scored the majority number of votes, is hereby elected and returned,” he declared.

Other candidates who participated in the elections included Oyekan Olutobi of ADP, 47 votes, Esther Kosenimola, AA, 64 votes, YPP scored 23 votes.

Egunjobi, in his remarks, thanked the residents for the peaceful election and the opportunity given him to serve a second term. (NAN)

Also, LASIEC has declared Dele Oshinowo of the APC winner of the election in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)

Mrs Omoniyi Odufuwa, the LASIEC Local Government Collation and Returning Officer for the election, declared the result at the collation centre situated at Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Secretariat at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Declaring the winner, Odufuwa said: “I, Odufuwa Omoniyi Adebukola, hereby declare Oladele Oshinowo of APC, the winner of the chairmanship election of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority number of votes.

“The aforementioned is hereby elected and returned.”

According to her, the APC candidate, Oshinowo, polled 26,771 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Oluwole Dahunsi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got votes, 2,749 votes.

She said that Mr Wasiu Ogunwale of Labour Party (LP) scored 79 votes.

The winner and incumbent council chairman, Oshinowo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after he was declared winner that he would further put the welfare of the people on the front burner in his second term.

“I want to thank my party leaders and the entire people of Agboyi-Ketu for reposing confidence in me. I promise not to abandon them.

“All I am assuring them is that I am ready to do more and surpass my performance in the first term of our administration. We have served in all honesty and with all sincerity,” he said.

Reacting, Mr Ojo Yekini, the PDP party agent at the Collation Centre, who described politics as a game, said that his party tried its effort and but lost.

Also, Aare Alaba Saliu, the APC party agent at the Collation Centre, described the party’s victory as a reward for hard work of a committed and loyal chairman.

Saliu said that the APC’s candidate had improved the local government from where he met the council four years ago.

“We all believe in him because of all he has done. No one contested the party ticket with him during the primary when he was seeking re-election.”

Also, the APC chairman in the council, Alhaji Sunday Odekomaya, said: “I am glad because politics is a game of luck. Thank God He gave us the crown peacefully without any crisis.

“The people still have trust in us. It is a thing of joy. Our candidate did well in his first term. He has garnered more experience in his first term to perform better.”

APC candidates swept all the seven councillorship seats in the LCDA during the polls.

LASIEC also declared APC winner of the Badagry Local Government Chairmanship seat in the Saturday election.
The results returns Olusegun Onilude, the incumbent chairman, for a second tenure with 8,015 votes.
Declaring the result, the Returning Officer for Badagry, Mr Edward Odukomaiya, said Onilude won with 8,015 to defeat his opponent, Mr Monday Honfovu of the PDP, who scored  2,118 votes.
“Olusegun Onilude of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of law and having scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 8,015 votes,” he said.
Odukomaiya also announced that all the 10 councillorship seats were won by the APC.

The returning officer, LASIEC, Mr Shamsideen Ladega, also declared Ms Surah Animashaun of APC winner of the chairmanship election in Epe Local Government

Surah is the daughter of Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun of Epeland.

According to Ladega, the winner scored 11,232 votes to floor the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate who scored 896 votes.

“Having complied with the requirement of the law and scored the majority votes, Surah Animashaun is hereby decleared elected and returned as Chairmof Epe Local Government,” he announced.

The ruling APC also won all the councillorship positions in the Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

LASIEC announced that APC won the seven awards in the Ojokoro LCDA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojokoro LCDA comprises seven awards with at least 17 polling units.

LASIEC Returning Officer, Ward C, Mr Olubayo Afolabi, said that APC got 873 votes, APN- 1; ARM- 0 ; PDP 85; and YPP 8 votes.

The returning officer for Ward C declared APC’s Hon. Olalekan Oyekunle the winner of the Ojokoro LCDA councillorship position.

At the collation centre, LASEIC Returning Officer for Ward D, Mr Tajudeen Balogun, announced that APC scored 800 votes, APM,0 vote; NEM 2; PDP 78 votes and YPP 2 votes.

Balogun declared Mr Obafemi Oke of the APC winner and councillor­-elect for Ward D having scored the highest number of votes.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    File: Nigerian Customs personnel: responsible for raid on smugglers at Ibarapa 32 mins ago

    Nigeria Customs of death
    2 hours ago

    Babalawos masquerading as pastors
    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government 3 hours ago

    How Nnamdi Kanu’s trial may affect 2023 general elections
    Sunday Igboho: to return to court in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 3 hours ago

    Igboho: Lawyer sends message to supporters on Monday’s court appearance
    Sunday Igboho 3 hours ago

    The travails of Sunday Igboho
    APC flag: APC win 17 chairmanship seats in Ogun local government election 3 hours ago

    APC sweeps 17 chairmanship seats in Ogun LG polls
    Sunday Igboho: to return to court in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 4 hours ago

    Analysis: Sunday Igboho and allegory of Asantehene Golden Stool
    10 hours ago

    Who’s Afraid of UNIOSUN