Lagos LG election: APC wins Olorunda, Ojo, Bariga, Igbogbo Baiyeku

By News Agency of Nigeria The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos has continued with its winning streak as the more results of the local government elections conducted across the state on Saturday are being announced. As expected and in tune with developments in other states, the APC has won in the local government where the results of the election of the election has been declared so far. In the latest string of results, Mr Samson Olatunde, the Chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has been declared re-elected chairman with 8,906 votes in the local government poll. Olatunde, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate defeated Ogbeni Qudus Olaguro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 1,414 votes. Prof. Akeusola Olasupo, the Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said that Olatunde, haven complied with the requirements of the election, had been declared winner and thus returned. “Samson Olatunde of APC in the chairmanship election of Olorunda LCDA, haven complied with the requirements of law and scored the majority number of votes, is hereby elected and returned,” he declared. Other parties that participated in the election included Social Democratic Party (SDP) 256 votes, Action Alliance (AA) 29 votes, Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) 15, and Accord Party (AP) 1 vote. Olatunde in his remarks, thanked the residents of Aradagun, Oko-Afo, Ilogbo, Iworo, Imeke and others in Badagry area for the peaceful election and the opportunity given him to serve a second term. (NAN)

Also, the Chairman, Ojo Local Government, Mr Rosulu Idowu, has been declared re-elected with 9,111 votes in the local government poll.

Idowu, the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, defeated Oniyide Olajide of the PDP, who got 1,526 votes.

Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr Segun Ege, said that Idowu, having complied with the requirements of the election, had been and thus returned.

“I Ege Olusegun Adebisi, certify that, I was the Local Government Returning Officer for the election held on the 24th July, 2021 for the election was contested.

“Having gone through the results, Mr Rosulu Olushola Idowu of the APC scored 9,111 votes, while Hon Oniyide O.R Olajide of the PDP scored 1,526votes.

“That Mr. Rosulu Olushola Idowu of the APC is hereby declared the winner of the Chairmanship Election of Ojo Local Government.

“Having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority of votes, the aforementioned is hereby elected and returned”.

Rosulu, while giving his speech, thanked the Almighty Allah, the leaders of the party and the residents for the opportunity given him to serve a second term.

He thank them for believing in him and the party APC, saying that there was no victory, no vanquished. “Its a no victory, no vanquished.

“We promise to uphold this great trust reposed on us and we promised to make you proud of your value votes.

He promised to bring more development projects to the Council.

Also, LASIEC has declared the incumbent Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Alabi David, as winner of Saturday’s local government election.

The APC candidate was re-elected after polling 22,002 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Ibrahim Tijani, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 1,261 votes.

Mr Ganiyu Olarenwaju, the LASIEC Local Government Collation and Returning Officer for the election, declared the result at Bariga LCDA Secretariat Collation Centre on Sunday morning.

Declaring the winner, Olanrewaju said: “I, Ganiyu Olarenwaju, hereby declare Alabi Kolade David of APC, the winner of the chairmanship election of Bariga LCDA, having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority number of votes.

“The aforementioned is hereby elected and returned.”

According to him, the APC candidate, Alabi, polled 22,002 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Ibrahim Tijani, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 1, 261 votes.

He said that Mr Ayewunmi lshola Ismail of YPP scored 732 votes.

The winner and incumbent council chairman, Alabi, commended the process after he was declared winner.

Alabi assured that he would further put the welfare of the people on the front burner in his second term.

“I want to thank my party leaders and the entire people of Bariga for reposing confidence in me. I promise not to abandon them.

“All I am assuring them is that I am ready to do more and surpass my performance in the first term of our administration. We have served in all honesty and with all sincerity,” he said.

NAN reports that APC candidates swept all the eight councillorship seats in the LCDA during the polls.