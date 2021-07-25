Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou over Igboho’s trial

By Suleiman Shehu

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Republic of Benin, to observe court proceedings in the case involving an activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Mr Adeola Oloko, Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity to the Olubadan, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan.

Oloko quoted the royal father as stating this in his palace while exchanging views with leaders of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), led by the President-General, Mr Yemisi Adeaga.

The Oba, who did not disclose the identity of members of the delegation, said that they would be in court in Cotonou on Monday to observe Igboho’s trial.

He said that the step taken had become necessary in order to assure those who had been besieging his palace, including protesters, that he was not folding his arms over the travails of Igboho and his aides.

“Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, reared his children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and, as such, he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan traditional institution within the ambit of the law, just like any other resident of the city,” he said.

Adetunji, who said that he was in constant touch with other traditional rulers in Yoruba land, including the Igboho royal crowns, allayed the fears of a repeat of Yoruba-Fulani collision of 1814.

He, however, urged people to remain calm and be law- abiding, stressing that truth would prevail.