Police ‘angry’ over killing of 3 alleged armed robbers in Imo

Police ‘angry’ over killing of 3 alleged armed robbers in Imo

Sunday, July 25, 2021 2:58 pm


Nigeria Police

Nigeria Police

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Abutu Yaro has condemned the lynching of three alleged armed robbers by some angry mob in the state on Saturday.
He said it was against the law for anybody or group of persons to carry out jungle justice against suspected criminals.
According to Yaro, suspects should be taken to the police station for proper investigation and possible prosecution.
Yaro disclosed this in a statement issued by the state Police Command’s Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam on Sunday in Owerri.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that three armed men were caught on Saturday in Umuna Orlu Local Government Area of Imo, allegedly robbing some traders and were set ablaze by angry mob.
“On 24/7/2021 at about 0630 hours, the inhabitants of Owarri Ibiri caught in the act, three armed robbers while robbing some traders yet to be identified.
“It is believed that they are the ones that have been terrorising the community using unmarked motorcycle to rob innocent people, especially traders along Owerri Orlu Road in Imo.
” The robbers were beaten, tied and set ablaze before the Police patrol team arrived at the scene and efforts made to arrest the perpetrators proved abortive as they all ran  away on sighting the Police.
“The Commissioner while condemning the barbaric act, advised members of the public and communities alike to always hand over suspects to the police for proper investigations and prosecution instead of taking the laws into their hands .
 “The Commissioner has also set up an investigating team from the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID of the command to investigate the cause and possible ways to prevent future mob actions in the state.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: kidnappers free 28 abducted students 57 seconds ago

    Bethel School abduction: Bandits free 28 students, 81 still in captivity
    Akin Malaolu, President, Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum: receives birthday message from President Buhari 20 mins ago

    Buhari sends message to President of Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum at 65
    33 mins ago

    BBnaija: The great distraction is here again
    Federal Government extends date for NIN to be linked with SIM cards 42 mins ago

    Why deadline for NIN-SIM linkage was extended – FG
    Lagos APC chairmanship candidates at the official presentation of party’s flags ahead of the July 24 Local Government election in Lagos. 52 mins ago

    Lagos LG election: APC wins Olorunda, Ojo, Bariga, Igbogbo Baiyeku
    The suspected cultists: Imasuen Raymond (32) and Precious Ajayi (24) 1 hour ago

    Two suspected cult members busted with gun, weed in Edo
    Sunday Igboho 2 hours ago

    The truth about flight in the face of political persecution and state ruthlessness
    Esther Benyeogo: winner The Voice Nigeria Season 3 2 hours ago

    How Esther Benyeogo won The Voice Nigeria Season 3