Two suspected cult members busted with gun, weed in Edo

Sunday, July 25, 2021 2:20 pm


The suspected cultists: Imasuen Raymond (32) and Precious Ajayi (24)

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Operatives of the Anti-kidnaping and Cyber Crime Unit of Edo State Police Command have arrested two persons suspected to be members of a dangerous cult group in the State.
The suspects, Imasuen Raymond (32) and Precious Ajayi (24) were arrested while on township patrol, along Benin-Sepele Road bypass, by Etiosa Community.
The operatives intercepted them in their ash-coloured Lexus 330 SUV, with registration number Edo FUG 571 SB.
“On-the-spot search conducted on the vehicle which led to the recovery of one pump action gun and some dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
“The suspects also confess to be a member of one of the deadly cult group in Benin City,” the Command’s Spokesman, SP Bello Kontongs, disclosed in a statement Saturday night.
Bello further disclosed that the suspects will soon be charge to court accordingly.
Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has reiterated his commitment for a crime free Edo state.
To this end, Ogbadu has directed all Area Commanders, DPO’s and Tactical Commanders to intensify visibility patrol within the state with the aim of arresting unrelenting criminal element in the State.

