APC to PDP: Why your members are joining our party

APC to PDP: Why your members are joining our party

Monday, July 26, 2021 10:24 pm


Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated that it is foolhardy for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to expect its members to remain with it having seen its fast depleting fortune.

The party said this while reacting to complaints by the PDP that it is coercing its members to join it on Monday in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“We reiterate that it is foolhardy for the PDP to expect its members to sink with it in the face of its failed state,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe advised the PDP to address itself to the fact that its members and leaders who were joining the APC in droves were attracted and inspired by the progressive leadership of the Buhari government.

He said PDP members were also attracted to the APC by the internal democracy being entrenched by the leadership of Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.

He noted that the recent communiqué by the PDP Governors’ Forum was laced with lies and idle conspiracy theories on the state of the nation.

“However, it is advisable that the PDP concentrates on redemption instead of blaming the APC or anyone else for its rudderless state

continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last.

“The APC will continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by our election management bodies to make our elections more credible.

“At party level, the APC has resolved to entrench internal democracy in all decision-making processes, particularly party nomination, direct and indirect primaries or consensus,” he said.

He added that the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC), however, remained the only legal instrument voters could use to elect progressive leaders.

This, he said, was the only way to sustain the ongoing efforts of APC government’s development stride at the Federal, State and Local Government Areas.

According to him, the government has improved infrastructure, transformed agriculture and is diversifying the country’s economy.

The APC scribe urged well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing INEC continuous voter registration exercise to register ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Abiodun swears in new LG chiefs in Ogun 11 mins ago

    Abiodun urges new Council chairpersons to deliver good governance at grassroots
    President Buhari: CSOs told him not to sign Electoral Bill into law 29 mins ago

    CSOs to Buhari: Don’t sign electoral bill unless…
    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: Four more students regain freedom 45 mins ago

    Four more students of Bethel Baptist High School regain freedom
    President Muhamadu Buhari of Nigeria and Ghana's Akufo-Addo 1 hour ago

    Disparaging remarks about Nigeria: Ghana High Commission reacts
    Hakeem Odumosu: Lagos State Police Commissioner : warns against violence during Lagos LG election 2 hours ago

    LG elections offences: Lagos CP orders speedy investigation
    Pension fund hits N12.66trn 2 hours ago

    Pension fund hits N12.66trn – PenCom
    Accord: to challenge results of Lagos LG elections 2 hours ago

    Lagos LG poll: Accord party vows to challenge results
    File: Gunmen: abduct top Kaduna traditional ruler 2 hours ago

    Bandits abduct top Kaduna traditional ruler