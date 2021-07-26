BBNaija: All you need to know about the 11 female housemates

By Nehru Odeh

BBNaija is back with all its thrills, glamour, heartbreaks, intrigues and subterfuges. This year’s edition, tagged BBNaija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye started in earnest on Saturday 24 July 2021 when the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduced 11 male housemates and ushered them into Big Brother Naija house.

But it was not business as usual, as something seemed to be missing.

However everything changed 24 hours later when 11 female housemates were introduced into the house. No sooner had they been ushered in than the atmosphere became charged. And the vibrancy, vibes, glamour, jokes and laughter that used to be the hallmark of the house returned.

Here are all you need to know about the 11 female housemates and the vibes they have brought to the house.

1. Arin

Full name: Arinola Olowoporoku

Arin is a vibrant 29-year-old feminist who hails from Ekiti but lives in Lagos. A millennial Piscean, she was raised in a polygamous home in Lagos. She is a fashion designer and an independent arts and culture curator dedicated to promoting contemporary visual arts in Africa.

Arin is an emotional, strong, creative, opinionated and unapologetically expressive person. She describes herself as “having no filter most times”. She loves to live life to the full, uninhibited. She believes Big Brother house is a platform tailor-made for young people like her to thrive and realize their potential.

Arin is eclectic, loves piercings and loves to dye her hair blue. She currently has 17 piercings although she has done piercings 24 times.

2. Angel

Full name: Angel Agnes Smith

Angel, 21, is a writer and poet. She hails from Akwa Ibom State but her mother is Ghanaian. She likes writing, watching movies and most importantly, sleeping. She says her name, Angel, is befitting because she is truly a goddess. She describes herself as a fun, easy, likeable person who enjoys storytelling. If she is not in the club dancing, you will find her on the beach writing poetry.

Angel is a proud feminist, and her friends describe her as a drama queen. She likes to meet new people and loves nothing more than to analyse them. She believes being on Big Brother Naija will help her kick-start her journey in writing and cinematography. She also believes she’s “beautiful and also funny, “when I’m not under pressure”. Angel, who lost he boyfriend in 2019 is friendly but considers herself bossy. She hopes to be a film producer someday. She has 11 tattoos and three piercings

3. Jackie B

Full name: Jackie Bent

Twenty-nine years old Jackie B hails from Adamawa State. She is from a family of 12 children and is a single mother to a ten-year-boy. She is a professional event and wedding planner.

Jackie B is spontaneous, likes flirting, and loves good company. She is a proud single mum of a ten 10-year-old boy. She is a hard worker with a passion for life. She is an interior designer and a certified event and wedding planner. She studied at a university in the UK where she had her son. She loves having fun and spending time with the people she loves. She also enjoys spending time with herself.

She describes herself as an “introverted extrovert” and insists she is shy, but confident. She is driven by money and success and wants to make sure she can take care of herself and her family. She always seeks adventure and gets bored very easily. She is also a resourceful and creative person who enjoys making life beautiful.

Jackie B does what she wants, when she wants and trusts her judgement always. She is spontaneous, likes flirting, and loves good company.

4. Peace

Full name: Peace Ogor

Peace is a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Port Harcourt. She is a graduate of Information Technology Management and Business from the University of Bristol. A former TV presenter, she is currently an entrepreneur. Her love for fashion and style inspired her to open her fashion brand. She describes herself as “a fun, sociable, daring team player” who loves to relax and like funny people. She believes her multicultural background makes her relatable.

Although always on the go, Peace is not afraid to relax and recreate herself by spending time with her family when the opportunity presents itself.

Single but not searching, her strategy for BBNaija is to have fun, stay in the game and win in the end. She says her relationship status is complicated because she broke up with boyfriend in February but still loves him.



5. Maria

Full name: Maria Chike Agueze

Maria is a 29-year-old former air hostess turned realtor based in Dubai. She hails from Imo State but her mother is British. She is an ex-flight attendant turned realtor based in Dubai. She loves people who are honest, real and hates untidy people. She has a phobia of being broke.

She enjoys cooking, exercising, hiking, acting, and dancing. Maria prides herself on being a loving and kind-hearted individual who is always looking for new adventures. Her travels have taken her around the world and to all continents, except Antarctica.

Though she speaks of herself as “a symbol of love in human form”, people are often shocked by her stern side when they cross her or take her for granted. “I can get extreme when disrespected to the fullest,” she said.

Having a go-getter attitude is one of her favourite character traits. Despite being hard-working, Maria enjoys having a glass of red wine when she needs a break.

6. Liquorose

Full name: Roseline Omokhoa Afije

Liquorose is 26 years old and hails from Edo State. A former video vixen, she is a professional dancer and leader of an all-girls dance group. She admits she loves to meet new people and doesn’t do well with those who talk too much.

She speaks of herself as “a down-to-earth go-getter” and also says she is tomboyish, but can glam up when she needs to. She hates negative vibes and people who talk too much. She can sometimes be dramatic without realizing it.

Liquorose loves singing, cooking, reading and writing. She is also an actor and fashion entrepreneur, talents she takes pride in. Despite working hard every day to cater for her family and loved ones, she always makes time for travel.

7. Beatrice

Full name: Beatrice Agba Nwaji

Beatrice is a 27-year-old divorcee and mother of a five-year-old boy. A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, where she studied Marketing, she hails from Rivers State. She is a fashion model and upcoming actress and can sing, dance, play basketball and football. She is also a great hairstylist.

Beatrice is a talented software developer who believes she was “created with a special clay” because she wonders how she is able to do the things she does, without having learned how to do them. She can sing, dance, play basketball and football very well and is also a great hairstylist.

She says she is in the Big Brother Naija house because she has an interesting personality which the world needs to see and also wants to positively impact those who have stories similar to hers.

8. Saskay

Full name: Tsakute Jonah

Saskay is 21-year-old extrovert and lover of books who hails from Adamawa State. She is an orphan and enjoys all types of music. A graduate of History and International Relations from Veritas University, she is a model, dancer and visual artist. She hopes to open her own art gallery after the show.

She believes she is “an embodiment of art”. To her, discovering and using her talents and skills to impact others and improve her persona, while striving to find her space in the world, is the high point in her life.

She loves dancing and cooking and believes her personality was made for big Brother Naija. . She is uncertain about her relationship status as she claims her boyfriend didn’t want her to come for the show.

Though she was suspended from school in 2015, Saskay is having the last laugh as a fine artist and has even won titles such as ‘Model of The Year’ and ‘Female Personality of The Year’ at her university.

9. Princess

Full name: Princess Francis

Princess is a 30-year-old e-hailing service driver and business owner from Imo state. She lives in Abuja. She is a drop-out from Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka and enjoys cooking, traveling, and watching movies. She also enjoys designing clothes and hopes to own a lingerie line for plus-size women if she wins. She hopes to have her own taxi app and a restaurant after the show.

Naturally endowed, with a backside she is conscious of, she takes pride in being a lovable, caring, and fun person – and confesses she can be a little dramatic sometimes. “I got the drama from my mama,” she says. She lists buying her very first car as the highest point in her life. Her lowest on the other hand, is when she found out her dad passed away.

Princess also takes pride in the facts that she is industrious and a cool New Year’s baby!



10. Nini

Full name: Anita Singh

27-year-old Nini is an economist and fashion entrepreneur. An Economics graduate from the University of Abuja, she hails from Edo State. She has four siblings and a supportive mother that she loves very much.

She is in a serious relationship and currently lives in Abuja. Her hobbies include cleaning, cooking, travelling and photography. She describes herself as “curious, dramatic, ambitious and fun” and admits she loves to be the centre of attention.

Nini believes Big Brother Naija is a huge platform that can change her life for the better. She is also keen on trying out new things and feels this experience will help her face challenges head-on, while having fun.

11. Tega

Full name: Tega Dominic

Tega is 30 years old and hails from Cross River state. She studied Theatre Arts at the University of Calabar. She can sew, make-up, braid hair, cook and is fondly called ‘DIY Queen’ by her friends. She says she has the personality of fire and ice and loves open-minded people.

She loves travelling, dancing, DIY. And when she is not doing any of the above, you can catch Tega swimming, or being the life of a party. She is married and has a 3-year-old son, Jamil. She says she got engaged on the pitch.

Her “small circle of friends” describes her as easy-going and a great cook – although she thinks that’s debatable, while she speaks of herself as outgoing, enthusiastic and passionate about the things she loves. Tega is always willing to learn and tries to look at difficult situations as an avenue to learn and grow.

One of Tega’s favourite things is motherhood, because it has changed her perspective on a lot and makes her look forward to all the things life will bring her way.