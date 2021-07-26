Congresses: Kogi deputy gov, CoS make APC lobby committee

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja and Chief of Staff to the Governor Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku are among members of a lobby committee put in place by the national caretake committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee – CECPC, Mai Mala Buni, reportedly approved for the Youth Wing of the party to set up zonal strategic lobby committees.

Buni, who doubles as the Governor of Yobe State said the Committees are to engage party leaders at State and Local Government levels to lobby the full inclusion and participation of young people in the forthcoming Congresses.

Onoja and Asuku, made the list of the Committee from Kogi State. While Onoja, is to serve as a member of the National Lobby Group, Asuku is to serve as a member of the North Central Zone Lobby Committee.

The Committees are to engage with Party Leaders, Governors, Legislators, Ministers, Elders and other critical stakeholders within their zones in ensuring that many party positions are manned by youths at the lower levels so as to attract the energy, commitment and brains of young people in running the affairs of the party and giving them a sense of ownership and therefore commitment.

“They are to work in conjunction and consultation with the interim youth leaders in their respective domains for maximum impact

“There is also a National Youth Lobby Group set up to meet with Leaders at National for effective delivery of the Youth Mandate

“Our expectation is that the congresses whether by consensus or contests will throw up many young and committed members of the party at the ward level as leaders that would invigorate the party” Below is the list of the Committees for each geo-political zone with at least one person picked from every State in the respective zone. NATIONAL LOBBY GROUP

