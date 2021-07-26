Four more students of Bethel Baptist High School regain freedom

Four more students of Bethel Baptist High School regain freedom

Monday, July 26, 2021 10:35 pm


Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: Four more students regain freedom

Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: Four more students regain freedom

By Mohammed Tijjani
Another four abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.
“Yes, another four students escaped from their abductors on Sunday, July 25, and have been reunited with their parents,” Hayab said.
He said that in spite of the latest development, 83 students are still in captivity.
Bandits had in the early hour of July 5, invaded the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.
The Police Command in Kaduna, through the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, has confirmed the development.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Police: 4 mins ago

    Police arrest house help, 3 others over murder of banker in Yobe
    Governor Abiodun swears in new LG chiefs in Ogun 15 mins ago

    Abiodun urges new Council chairpersons to deliver good governance at grassroots
    President Buhari: CSOs told him not to sign Electoral Bill into law 33 mins ago

    CSOs to Buhari: Don’t sign electoral bill unless…
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 1 hour ago

    APC to PDP: Why your members are joining our party
    President Muhamadu Buhari of Nigeria and Ghana's Akufo-Addo 1 hour ago

    Disparaging remarks about Nigeria: Ghana High Commission reacts
    Hakeem Odumosu: Lagos State Police Commissioner : warns against violence during Lagos LG election 2 hours ago

    LG elections offences: Lagos CP orders speedy investigation
    Pension fund hits N12.66trn 2 hours ago

    Pension fund hits N12.66trn – PenCom
    Accord: to challenge results of Lagos LG elections 2 hours ago

    Lagos LG poll: Accord party vows to challenge results