Disparaging remarks about Nigeria: Ghana High Commission reacts

By Fortune Abang

The Ghana High Commission in Nigeria has condemned a false publication aimed at marring the existing diplomatic relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

A statement from the Ghanaian Mission in Nigeria on Monday said that the attention of its officials was drawn to an unauthenticated publication, designed to create ill feelings between Ghanaians and Nigerians.

“The attention of Ghanaian officials has been drawn to another spurious publication by faceless individuals.

“People who are hell bent on destroying the very cordial and brotherly relations existing between our leaders, President Akufo Addo and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Akufo Addo has not and will not make any disparaging remarks about any country and her people, let alone a very strategic partner like Nigeria and her people.

“Clearly this is the work of people who hate the progress, which the two leaders are making to forge more deepened and strategic relations.

“The said publication is false and should be seen as the work of detractors who want to sow discord between our leaders and people,” the mission said.

The mission disclaimed the publication captioned “Go back to your country and make it better, Nana Akufo tells Nigerians,” saying it is fake.

The mission also dismissed the purported claim that: “The same Ghanaians you chased away in 1983 during Buhari administration is the same Ghanaians Nigerians are running to for shelter.

“We fought for a better Ghana with our blood by carrying out a revolution. We killed corrupt politicians for Ghana to be a new nation.

“Nigerians are been chased in South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, UAE, all over the world because of failed government.

“The government of Nigeria is a disgrace to democracy and justice in Africa; we expect Nigerian youths to wake up from their slumber for a better Nigeria.”