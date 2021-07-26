Kanu not produced in court, case shifted to 21 October

Kanu not produced in court, case shifted to 21 October

Monday, July 26, 2021 1:12 pm


IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

All the supporters of Nnamdi Kanu home and abroad who had been on tenterhooks because the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would be brought to court today still have a long time to hang on. Reason: He did not show up in court today!
The matter came up in at 11.10 in the morning. Mr M. B. Abubakar, prosecuting counsel, as reported by TNG, “informed the court that the case is for hearing and although defendant has not yet been produced by the Department of State Service (DSS), holding in custody, they are ready to proceed. He, as the report has it, however requested the Court to proceed “without a fiat taking into consideration that the court has commenced vacation and Justice Binta Nyako was not one of the vacation judges.”

Mr ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu’s lawyer, however responded that he files an application “seeking the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to correctional center.”

In the end, the judge held that trial of Kanu “cannot proceed in his absence” and that he “must be physically present for the case to go on.” The case was shifted to 21 October

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Victory comes from God
    48 mins ago

    Nigeria’s Challenge and need for Reorientation 
    Gunmen: kill many in Benue 4 hours ago

    Kogi: Panic as Abductors of Pharmacist reject N10 million offer
    4 hours ago

    RCCG’s HLF Impacts 130m People, Donates New Dialysis Centre to Ogun State
    President Buhari and Sunday Igboho: Traditional rulers ask Buhari to probe DSS raid on the residence of Igboho 4 hours ago

    Igboho writes Buhari: I’m not a criminal, you once advocated separate Palestine at UN
    Kanu, Igboho: Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacts to their arrest 6 hours ago

    Suspense in Abuja, Cotonou as Kanu, Igboho are docked today
    16 hours ago

    Promises made, Promises kept or broken 
    Max Kruse 17 hours ago

    German Olympic footballer proposes to girlfriend on TV after match