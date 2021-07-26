PDP releases Congress schedule for Kogi, 8 other states

Richard Elesho

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the schedule for the activities of the 2021 congresses of the party in nine states.

The states are Lagos, Oyo, Adamawa, Kebbi, Borno, Kogi, Osun, Kwara and Ebonyi.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s spokesperson, noted that the tenure of executives of the aforementioned states, in line with section 47(1) of the party’s constitution (as amended), will be expiring, having been elected in 2017.

According to the statement, the congresses in Kogi state will hold only in wards and local government level, while in Osun state, congresses will hold in some wards.

Also Read This: SARS: PDP Demands Complete Overhaul, Restructuring Of Police …Berates APC For Attempting To Trivialize SARS Excesses

Austin Akobundu, national organising secretary of PDP, shared details of the timetable for the congresses on Thursday.

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

According to the timetable, the party will embark on membership drive exercise from July 12 to August 2021 — this will be carried out by state chapters and the NWC.

The notice of the party’s congresses and the end of tenure of executives of the affected nine state chapters take effect from July 12.

SALES OF NOMINATION FORMS

The party said the sale of nomination forms will take place from July 26 till August 27, 2021, while the last day for submission of forms by all state executive aspirants is September 6, 2021.

WARD CONGRESSES

Congresses for the election of ward executives and three ad-hoc delegates in the nine affected states will take place on September 25, 2021.

The hearing of appeals arising from the ward congresses will take place on September 30, 2021.

LGA CONGRESSES

The congress for the election of LGA executives and national delegates will take place on October 5, 2021, while the hearing of appeals arising from the LGA congresses will hold on October 8, 2021.

STATE CONGRESSES

Screening of state executive aspirants will take place on October 9, 2021, while the appeals will hold on October 12, 2021.