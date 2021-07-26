Police arrest house help, 3 others over murder of banker in Yobe

Police arrest house help, 3 others over murder of banker in Yobe

Monday, July 26, 2021 11:20 pm


Police:

Police:

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Police Command in Yobe said it had arrested four suspects in connection with the killing of Hassan Abubakar, a staff of Damaturu Branch of United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Monday.

Abdulkarim named one Umar Shaibu, 21; Tajjuddeen Taufiq, 20; Ismail Mohammed, 17; and Bulama Modu, 17, all residents of Damaturu as the suspects arrested by the police.

He said the culprits were apprehended during a sting operations carried out by detectives of ‘B’ Divisional Police Headquarters.

“On July 23, 2021 at about 1130hrs a report was received from one Abubakar Musa, an employee of UBA Bank, Damaturu Branch, that the victim, one Hassan Abubakar, a co-employee, did not report for duty and efforts to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

“Consequently, detectives swung into action and his home and premises were searched and blood stains were observed on the floor with some iron rods covered with blood, probably used in the commission of the offence.

“On July 24, 2021 the principal suspect, Shaibu, who happened to be the house help of the victim, was arrested while carting away valuable items from the victim’s house,” Abdulkarim explained.

“Upon interrogations, he confessed to the crime, stating that on July 22, 2021, he and three other suspects attacked the victim in his house at Red Bricks Housing Estate in Damaturu.

“They robbed him (deceased) of money but ended up killing the victim, buried the corpse in the compound and fled.

“On the next day, July 23, 2021 they began to sell the property until they were eventually nabbed by the police which led to the arrest of the three other suspects,” Shaibu said.

Abdulkarim said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

The spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, CP Yahaya Abubakar who was saddened by the acts of the culprits, condoled with the family of the deceased and assured them of justice.

He called on members of the general public to be vigilant at all times and report suspicious acts and movements around them to the nearest Police Station or formation.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    48 Yoruba nation agitators docked over alleged murder, unlawful assembly
    Ms Damilola Adekoya alias Princess and Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha: Princess narrates how Baba Ijesa allegedly defiled her foster daughter in court 30 mins ago

    How ‘Baba Ijesha’ defiled my daughter while watching cartoons — Princess
    BBNaija Shine Ya Eye female housemates 42 mins ago

    BBNaija: All you need to know about the 11 female housemates
    Governor Sanwo Olu, casting his vote in Ikoyi Lagos during the local government election on Saturday 49 mins ago

    Lagos LG poll: Winners get Certificates of Return Tuesday
    Governor Abiodun swears in new LG chiefs in Ogun 1 hour ago

    Abiodun urges new Council chairpersons to deliver good governance at grassroots
    President Buhari: CSOs told him not to sign Electoral Bill into law 1 hour ago

    CSOs to Buhari: Don’t sign electoral bill unless…
    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: Four more students regain freedom 2 hours ago

    Four more students of Bethel Baptist High School regain freedom
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 2 hours ago

    APC to PDP: Why your members are joining our party