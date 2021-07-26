Suspense in Abuja, Cotonou as Kanu, Igboho are docked today

Their supporters are right now experiencing cliffhanger. What will happenen to them? Two big fish are to be docked today. They are Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which was pronounced illegal by the Federal Government of Nigeria, and Sunday Adeyemo, Sunday Igboho for style (Igboho is the name of his town in Oke Ogun area of Oyo State). While Kanu will be dragged before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, today, Igboho, arrowhead of the agitation for Yoruba Nation, will be taken to the court in Benin.

Last Monday, 19 July, Igboho was arrested (with his wife) at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic. He sneaked into Benin after days of evading arrest like the black pimpernel (a name given to Nelson Madela when he was evading the apartheid police). It was when he tried to travel to Germany via Benin that trouble started. He did not just escape; the Department of State Services (DSS), after invading his house in Ibadan and could not nab him, an action that resulted in the death of two people (and arrest of 12 others), declared him wanted.

On the other hand, Kanu has 11-count charge hanging on his neck, courtesy of the Federal Government. Among the allegations against him are: “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, inciting of violence in the South East.”

After his arrest in Nairobi and was he brought to Nigeria, Kanu was docked in an Abuja court and kept in the cooler by DSS.

As his trial continues today, only 10 journalists were accredited! The list is below: