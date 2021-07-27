2023 presidency: Group says Yahaya Bello can ‘deliver’ if elected

By Patricia Amogu

Progressive Ambassadors (PAs), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has drummed support for Gov. Yahaya Bello’s aspiration to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.

The group made its position known in a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Abba Adaudu; Secretary general, Mr Omale Omale; and Treasurer, Chris Ngara on Monday in Abuja.

It expressed confidence that Bello would deliver if elected president of the country.

The group described the Kogi governor as a man with the capacity to build bridges across the country.

It stated that the governor had done a lot for his people, including the remodeling of the state’s specialist hospital and the rehabilitation of the University Teaching Hospital, among other things.

“The Ganaja flyover project is ongoing; operation light up Kogi East project is at 95% completion; the Referral Hospital in Okene as well as the Zonal Hospitals in Idah, Isanlu, and Kanto-Karfe are all set to be completed this year.

“All these, in addition to the governor’s regular payment of workers’ salaries testify to Bello’s capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians,” the group said.

The group decried attempts by certain personalities to portray Bello as a divisive and tribalistic leader.