Baba Ijesha: 2 others also sexually molested minor — Defence

By Moji Eniola

The defence team of Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James alias Baba Ijesha has alleged that the underage daughter of actress and comedienne Damilola Adekoya alias Princess was sexually molested by two other persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lead defence counsel, Mr Babatunde Ogala (SAN), made the allegations on Tuesday during the trial of Baba Ijesha over six-counts of defilement at an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

While cross-examining Princess, Ogala said that the 14-year-old minor was molested by Mr Damola Adekola, Princess’s neighbour and Okele, Princess’s security guard.

When asked who Adekola was, Princess described him as her neighbour who she also regarded as a brother. She said that they also ran a haulage business together.

Responding to why Adekola was arrested by the police in April, Princess said: “He was arrested because I reported him to the police that in December 2020 he attempted to sexually harass my daughter.

“He did not molest her, he harassed her he put his hand on her laps and told her to put her hands on his penis and he said no and when she refused she screamed.

“I reported to the police when I found out. This happened in my house around 9.30p.m. in my house. I was at a meeting at Sabo, Yaba and my sister was with them and I needed her attention at Sabo.

“I asked them to go to bed and when it was 9.30p.m. I asked him (Adekola) to still check up on them to ensure that they are still out watching cartoons after their bedtime.

“She told me what happened on April 20 or 21 (after Baba Ijesha’s arrest). That was the only attempted molestation that happened in my house.

“The other one happened when I sent her to his (Adekola’s) house, he attempted to grab her, she screamed and ran upstairs. This was around late December 2020, I also found about it at the police station,” she said.

On Okele the security guard, Princess said that he did not molest her daughter but that he exposed himself indecently to the child.

She said that the security guard also had a drinking habit and that she had fired him before the revelations that he had molested her daughter came to light.