Clashes: Gombe Govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on 7 communities

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 10:35 pm


By Peter Uwumarogie

The Gombe State Government, on Tuesday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on seven communities in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.

Uba-Misilli said the declaration was made by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi.

Njodi was quoted as saying that the measure followed renewed violence between Lunguda and Waja ethnic groups in the communities earlier today (Tuesday).

The statement listed the affected communities to include Nyuwar; Jessu, Heme, Yolde Gelentuku, Sikam, Wala-Lunguda and its environs, adding that the curfew is with immediate effect.

“The curfew became necessary to restore peace and order in the affected areas.

“Security personnel have been deployed to restore normalcy while the curfew will subsist until further notice,” Njodi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Meanwhile, Mr Ishola Babaita, the Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the violent clashes in Balanga, saying that adequate policemen and other security agents had moved into the affected communities.

“We have not left the place before, but now we have reinforced more men there now.

“So far so good, it is still fragile but we are monitoring the situation,” and warned the people  against taking the law into their hands.

“No grievances should  warrant picking up arms against anyone,” the Commissioner said.

